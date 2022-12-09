Abelardo Soto III was called home to the Lord on Dec. 6, 2022 at the age of 54. He was born on Dec. 12, 1968 to Abelardo and Consuelo (Gallardo) Soto in Seguin.
Abel was well-known in the community for his willingness to lend a helpful hand. There was no job that he couldn’t accomplish. To his family and friends, he was a great man that gave unconditional love.
He was a dear, special person to all that knew him. So many of us were honored to have had him touch our lives in some small way. He will always be remembered.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Abelardo and Consuelo; and sister, Beatrice Flores.
Left to cherish his memory are daughter Nina Guerrera, and son Abelardo Soto; sisters, Mary Soto, Delia Ahlstrom and great friends, Debra and Kari Lara; nieces Naomi Flores, Brittany Stoddard, Stacey Ahlstrom, Lauren Vargas; nephews Jeremiah Flores, Jared Ahlstrom, Don Johnson, Michael Flores and Johnny Joe Soto, the second.
Services are pending.