Carl A. Gregory Jr. born in Lehigh County PA, passed away at the age of 77 at the Windsor Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center of Seguin. He was a skilled tradesman who enjoyed doing home improvements, restoring old cars, and collecting and restoring antiques. He owned his own contracting business he shared with his wife and sons.
Along with the love for his wife and family, he was very passionate about his dogs, and all other animals.
He is survived by his wife, Martina A. Gregory. Children: Wendy and husband Jerry Pandelios, Melissa and husband Bruce Richetta, Richard and wife Angela, Todd and wife Stephanie, and Amy Jo Faust. Grandchildren: Chase, Cole, Nicholas, Jade, Rick, Kelsey, Autumn, Nathan and Aubree. Also, two Great grandchildren Quinn and Loni.