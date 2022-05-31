Dorothy Elizabeth Steinkamp was welcomed Home on May 29, 2022 peacefully in her sleep at the age of 89. She was born on August 20, 1932 in Hancock County, Illinois to Ernest Neil and Cora (Wemhoener) Neil.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Steinkamp; son, Gregory Steinkamp, and her parents, Ernest and Cora Neil.
Left to cherish and honor her memory are her children, Diana Klade, Georgia Volm, Denise Schubert, Bradley Steinkamp, Victoria Snow, Gloria Steinkamp, and Priscilla McBride. Dorothy is further survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and extended family and friends.
Dorothy was a wonderful mother who cared for others. She ran an in home day care when her children were younger and spent countless hours volunteering at St. James school in Seguin when she retired from Motorola. She enjoyed taking trips and making memories with family and friends. She also shared her love of camping with numerous friends and family.
Please join us celebrating her life for a visitation on Thursday June 2, 2022 at Goetz Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the Holy Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, June 3, 2022 at St. James Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at St. James Catholic Cemetery.
Services are under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home, 713 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155. 830-379-2313.