Harry Gene Dietz, Sr., age 88 of Seguin, received his invitation to join his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on October 27, 2022. Harry was born on May 18, 1934 in Seguin, Texas to Hilda (Kuehne) and Harry Anton Dietz.
He graduated from Seguin High School in 1952. Harry proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1952 to 1956. He received his Bachelor’s Degree in Education at the University of Houston and his Master’s in Counseling from Our Lady of the Lake University.
Harry and Linda were married in Snyder, Texas on May 19, 1973. They had one son, Harry Gene Dietz, Jr. The family business, Dietz Flower Shop, began operations in July 1966 by his mother, Hilda Dietz. It was later purchased by Harry and Linda in July 1978. Harry retired from the family business in the 1990’s but it continues to thrive and serve Seguin and the surrounding communities.
Harry’s “dash” of 88 years of life, from 1934 — 2022, was a life built around people and relationships. He loved traveling — most of all to Germany — and it is no surprise that he had a host of friends that he loved. He was a leader, encourager, counselor and friend, evangelist and short-term missionary to Honduras, Slovakia, Estonia and Argentina. He was an active member of the Seguin Noon Lion’s Club for 48 years.
One of his favorite sayings was, “Your kindness and generosity is exceeded only by your good looks. You are a gentlemen (lady) and a scholar and there are very few of us left”.
For all of the ladies, he would ask “What are you taking?” As a look of surprise would come across their faces, he would say, “You are getting younger and prettier all of the time! Could you share some with me?” making all of the ladies feel special and beautiful.
His parting words will and always be, “God loves you and so do I!”
Harry is preceded in death by his son, Harry Gene Dietz, Jr., his parents, his older brother, Harry Anton Dietz, Jr., his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Theatious (Johnson) and William B. Miller, his sister-in-law, Jeanette Dietz; and his first wife, Jean Dietz.
Survivors include his loving wife of 49 years, Linda Carol Miller Dietz; grandsons, Joey Dietz and Dax Dietz; brother, James “Tuddy” Dietz; niece, Jami Dietz-Carley and husband Spencer and their daughter Ashlee; Jamie Lum and his Dietz Flower Shop Family; numerous cousins, other loving family members and many, many friends.
The family would like to thank Harry’s personal care giver Faye Thompson, and Lynn Lamprecht, and the staff of Willowbrook Personal Care Home.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church with Pastor Jim Craver officiating. For those that desire, the service may be live streamed. Interment with military honors will follow at San Geronimo Cemetery. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall at First Baptist Church.
Serving as pallbearers will be Wendell Hethcock, Stan Sultemeier, Joey Dietz, Dax Dietz, Spencer Carley, Ric Landvatter, Adam Pereira, Allan Bode, Jesse Atzger, and Melvin Boelter.
Honorary pallbearers will be The Dietz Flower Shop staff past and present and also the Seguin Noon Lions Club members.
As Harry would greet everyone, perhaps Jesus greeted Harry with “Wie gehts!”
Memorial contributions may be made to e3 Partners Uganda, P. O. Box 1053, Searcy, AR 72145 — donation ID FUN432983 or The Seguin Pregnancy Center, 975 W. Court Street, Seguin, Texas 78155 or the Christian Cupboard, 516 N. Camp, Seguin, Texas 78155.
