Ione Dennise Dammann, age 53, passed away on July 21, 2022. Ione was born on January 14, 1969 in Seguin, Texas, to Ethel (Hassell) and Lloyd James Dammann.
Ione is preceded in death by her father. Survivors include her mother, Ethel Dammann; brother, Aaron Dammann and wife Kaylee; several aunts, uncles and other loving family members and friends.
A memorial service celebrating Ione’s life will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Cathe Evins officiating. A reception will follow in Hierholzer Hall. Private graveside services will be held at a later date at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
