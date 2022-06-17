Alfredo (Fred) Garcia, a resident of Seguin, Texas, died peacefully and went home to Jesus on June 15, 2022 at the age of 68. Visitation will begin on Friday, June 24, 2022 at 9 a.m. followed by the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 10 a.m. followed by funeral services at 10:30 a.m. with Deacon Nick Carrillo officiating. Interment will follow at San Geronimo Cemetery.
