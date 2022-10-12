William “Bill” Carl Grimes, age 87 of Seguin, passed away on October 10, 2022 after a brief illness. Bill was born in Columbia, Tennessee on November 26, 1934 to Lucille (Calude) and William Grimes.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon “Sherri” Grimes; his children, Susie Bell and husband Chuck, Carl Grimes and wife Karen, Ben Grimes and wife Kellie; his grandchildren, Elizabeth Graddy, Kaitlyn Grimes and Austin Grimes; two favorite cousins, Caneta Hankins and Gail Richey; and other loving family members and friends.
A Celebration of Life Party is being planned at the family home on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 2:30 p.m.
The family is asking that all who plan to attend to please bring a small picture of the attendee with Bill, to share a fond story of the memory.
We will be creating a collage of memories for Sherri and the Grimes family to have as a keepsake of this day of Celebration.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Guadalupe County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1593, Seguin, Texas 78155.
