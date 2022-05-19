Martina Vela Cochran, 88, of Seguin, TX passed away peacefully at her home on 14 May 2022. She was number 4 of 13 children born to Jose and Braulia Vela of Converse, TX.
Martina was married to Leroy Cochran who preceded her in death. She had 13 children. Sons Everado Jr, Guadalupe, and Juan Manuel also preceded her in death.
She is survived by her children, Mira Franco and spouse Lucas, Florence Gonzales and spouse Paul, daughter-in-law Veronica Magana, MaryLou Perez, Rudy Magana, Alice Myers and spouse Gary, Dottie Perez and spouse Lupe, Johnny Magana and spouse Terry, Angie Hudson, Sandy Magana Marciniec and spouse Ryan, and Joey Magana. Brothers Joe and Juan Vela and sisters Minga Sanchez, Beatrice De Leon, Olivia Hughes, and Paula Vela. She has numerous grand children, great grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Martina loved life, she had a passion for gardening, Bingo, and the casino. However, there was no greater love than being surrounded by her family.
As the matriarch, she was the love and strength that kept the family bond strong. She will be forever missed and never forgotten.
A Visitation will be held at Schertz Funeral Home on Monday, May 23, 2022 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM. The Funeral Service will be held the following day at Schertz Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 10:00 AM, following the service we will travel in procession to the Graveside Service at Selma #2 Cemetery.
A Reception will be held immediately following the Graveside Service at the Elks Lodge in Seguin.