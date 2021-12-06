Isabel Sandoval, age 75, of Seguin passed away on December 3, 2021. She was the daughter of George DeLeon and Eloisa Ibarra. Isabel was married to the late Jose Davila Sandoval and together they were blessed with 7 Children.
Isabel is preceded in death by her brother, Manuel Deleon, sisters, Macaria DeLeon and Pancha De Leon and son, Jose Sandoval Jr.
Left to cherish her memory and legacy are her children Rudy Sandoval, Connie Sandoval, Manuel Sandoval and wife Beatrice Sandoval, Isebell Sandoval, Ruben Sandoval, and Mary Eloisa Laird and husband Eric Laird, Grandchildren, Joseph Miguel Leal, Beatrice Marie Leal, Adrianna Daniella Leal, Manuel Joe Sandoval Jr., Manuel Sandoval, Joe Anthony Sandoval, Izaiah Sandoval, Sabrina Anne O’Neal, Ruben Jose Sandoval Jr., Rosa Isabel Sandoval, Jose Luis Sanchez Jr., Stephanie Marie Sanchez, Kristen Ashley Laird, and Aron Casey Laird. Isabel is also survived by great Grandchildren Juda Rene Leal, Aerith Rebecca Leal, Eden Rose Casarez, Vincent Anthony Casarez, Matthew Alexander Casarez, Ezra Michael Casarez, Aniayah Neveah Nino, Jose Luis Sanchez III, Gage Marious Sanchez, Henry Jase Sanchez, Emilina MaryLou Sanchez, Frankie Ramon Jr., and Jax Waylon Laird; brothers, George DeLeon, and Domingo DeLeon.
Memorial Services will be held at Goetz Funeral Home on Saturday December 11, 2021. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. with a Celebration of Life beginning at 10:00 a.m.
Services have been entrusted to Goetz Funeral Home located at 713 N. Austin St. in Seguin, Texas, 830-379-2313