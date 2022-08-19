Thomas Michael “Mike” Quigley passed away peacefully at his beloved Los Olmos Ranch in Seguin, TX on August 15, 2022, at the age of 87, surrounded by his loving family.
Mike is preceded in death by his beloved sister Mary Kathleen (Kay) Triplett and stepson Christopher Kret. He is survived by his loving wife Susan Colleen Quigley, stepson David Kret (Veronica), stepdaughter Natalie Pope, granddaughters Brittney Vale, Lauren Kret, Madison Kret, Brooke & Holly Pope and great granddaughters Trinity & Kendra Wilson. Mike is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Mary Beth Curry (Rusty), Mike McLendon, Cathy Fulton, and Joe P. Fulton; along with lifelong friends all who loved him dearly.
Mike was born in Atchison, Kansas to Ruth Elizabeth Parker and Thomas Eugene Quigley on April 28, 1935. He spent his high school years attending Corpus Christi College Academy under the strict guidance of the Benedictine priests who worked “endlessly” to keep his exuberant spirit under control. Mike had a passion for football and “The Friday Night Lights” that brought him many close friends and memories that have endured a lifetime.
He attended Texas A&M University before transferring to the University of Texas where he became a lifelong UT fan. He also proudly served his country as a captain in the Army Reserve.
After graduating from UT with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, Mike found his passion in the oil and gas industry and pursued a job as an oil scout. Mike began his career in the industry with Coastal States before starting his own company, STARCO EXPLORATION INC., in 1982. He spent the next 40 years as a wildcatter, a living legend amongst his friends and acquaintances for his infamous shenanigans during his time in South Texas and Mexico.
The last of a breed, Mike was a respected husband, family member, businessman, oilman, rancher, friend, and a devout catholic. His happiest times were spent outdoors, at the Sandstone Ranch, where he cherished the time spent with family and friends, hosting hunts and making many lifelong memories.
Recognized as a true gentleman and “one of a kind” by all he encountered, Mike left his mark on friends, family, and strangers alike. We are left with his beautiful legacy and funny stories that have kept us entertained and will keep us laughing for many years to come. Some may ponder if he was a “wildcat oil man or just a wild man.”
If we want to honor him, we will be more like him; lend a hand when you know someone needs it, give tirelessly to charities, pray and be kind and generous to your fellow man, all these things and more were Mike Quigley.
Our family would like to express our sincere appreciation to Richard Santellano, Karen Diaz, Elizabeth Maldonado, Dr. Eli Whitney and Dr. Greg Jackson for taking exceptional care of him.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at St. James Catholic Church in Seguin, Texas with the Rev. Msgr. Dennis Darilek officiating. The mass may be livestreamed at cloud.mediafusionapp.com/mf/hewell_20220824a.html. A reception will follow at Geronimo Oaks Event Center, 1377 Dietert Rd, Seguin, TX 78155.
Graveside services and interment will follow on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Seaside Memorial Park in Corpus Christi, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, friends and family may consider donating to Haven for Hope, located at 1 Haven for Hope Way, San Antonio, TX 78207, or to Mother Teresa Shelter, at 513 Sam Rankin St., Corpus Christi TX, 78401.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.