Rev. Camillo Botello, Jr., age 61, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022. Fr. Camillo was born in Beeville, Texas on November 16, 1960, to Camillo Botello, Sr and Sophia Yzaguirre. He had 6 siblings.
He is preceded in death by his father and mother and 3 siblings. He is survived by 3 siblings, Mary Cuellar, Sylvia Garcia, and Gilberto Botello.
Fr. Camillo served in several parishes in the Archdiocese of San Antonio and the Diocese of Brownsville.
Visitation for Fr. Camillo will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in New Braunfels, Texas on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. followed by the Rosary at 7:00 p.m.
Visitation will continue Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in New Braunfels, Texas starting at 8:45 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, everyone is kindly asked to make their way to the cemetery as there will not be a funeral procession leading to the cemetery.
Fr. Camillo began to serve the Missionaries of the Holy Family as a postulant in 1995-1997. He entered novitiate on August 14, 1997 and made his first profession of vows. He attended the Oblate School of Theology and was ordained to the priesthood on October 17, 2003, at St. James Parish in Beeville, Texas. He died peacefully and went into the arms of God on Friday, August 26, 2022.
If you’d like to make a donation in his memory, go to www.MSF-America.org or to the Missionaries of the Holy Family, 3014 Oregon Ave, St. Louis, MO, 63118-1412.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430. Please log on to www.palmermortuary.com/obituaries to sign and view the guest book.