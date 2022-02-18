Robert Lee Markgraf, Jr., of Garden Ridge, Tx passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022 at his home. He was born to Robert L Markgraf, Sr. and Lillian Mae Woelke in Seguin, Texas on December 21, 1959.
Robert enjoyed hunting and the outdoors. He was a member of First Protestant Church New Braunfels, where he served as an usher for many years. A lover of music and dancing, he and his wife were members of Good Times Polka and Waltz Club.
He is survived by his wife, Suzanne Markgraf of Garden Ridge; son, Matthew Markgraf of Garden Ridge; daughter Melissa Wells and husband Jon of Katy Texas; grandchildren, Liam Wells, Everett Wells, Madeleine Wells; mother Lillian Mae; brother Charles Markgraf and wife Holly; in-laws, Pat and Doris Mollenhauer; sister-in-law, Sharon Phillips and husband Brent; brother-in-law, Steven Mollenhauer and wife Lisa; one nephew, three nieces, cousins and aunts. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert L Markgraf, Sr.
Public Visitation will begin Sunday at Zoeller Funeral Home at 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held Monday, February 21, 2022 at 1:00pm at Zoeller Funeral Home with Reverend Woody Woodard officiating. Burial will follow in Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to First Protestant Church New Braunfels.
