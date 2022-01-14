Mae Lorene Sherry, passed away December 19, 2021, at the age of 88. Lorene was born on October 2, 1933 in Sayre, Oklahoma to Martin Hill and Willie Mae Allen.
As a young adult and single parent of twins, she made the move to San Antonio to be with relatives and to find a job. As luck would have it, she met and married the love of her life Vernon A. Sherry. They married and moved to Seguin, Texas, February 2, 1953. Soon after they were blessed with a daughter and a few years later a son.
Lorene found an excellent job with Hexcel Fiberglass Manufacturing as a weaver and later as a small parts order clerk. She retired after 34 years in 1991 at the age of 57. She spent many years enjoying square dancing, loved bowling and bingo, and met many friends with which she stayed in close contact.
After the loss of her daughter Dottie in 1996, she and daughter Donna moved to Georgetown, Texas. She continued her passion of bowling , loved traveling with her daughters and playing cards and games with her new friends in Georgetown. She was a people person.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband Vernon after 28 wonderful years of marriage in 1981, infant son Donald Ray Sherry, daughter Dottie Love (Seguin), brothers J.C. Hill (Oklahoma) Truman Phipps (Oklahoma) and Ben Phipps (California).
She is survived by daughters Donna Maddox, Essie Baumbach (Karl) of Georgetown, son in law Gary Love (Seguin), sister Faye (Baby) Bradley (Florida). Also surviving her are her cherished grandchildren Shauna Maddox Lerma, Nathan Love, Kevin Love, Shari Love Medellin (Pablo) and Morgan Baumbach Frank (Matt). Her great grandchildren Krysten Lerma Tucker (Davis), Josh Lerma (Lilly), Aidan Martinez and Fanci Schaefer. Great great grandchildren Dez Lerma, Maddox Tucker, Sammy Mills, and Cooper Mills. Many nieces and nephews.
Visitation with family and friends will be on Friday, January 21, 2022 from 4-6 at Ramsey Funeral Home, Georgetown, Texas. A private interment will be held at a later date in Delhi, Texas, family cemetery.
The family wishes to thank Tiffin House for all the wonderful care she received in the last year of her life, she loved all of you, as did we. A special thanks to her neighborhood friends that always watched over her.
Our blessing to Hope and Grace Hospice Care for their compassion.
In lieu of flowers, donations to your favorite charity is appreciated.
Cremation with memorial gathering.