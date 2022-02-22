Stephanie Ann Castillo

November 6, 1984 - February 17, 2022
Angels come into our lives for a reason and Stephanie was our Angel. At the age of 37, she entered heaven’s gate to be united with her father, Michael Castillo, grandfather Marcelino Castillo, grandfather Manuel Vielma Jr., grandfather Jesus O. Rodriguez.
Left behind to cherish her memories, her pride and joy, daughter Amelianna McKnight, her partner and best friend, Michael McKnight, her mom Norma Vielma, partner Mark Corrales, brother Michael Castillo Jr., wife Amanda, nephews, Michael III, Maddix Castillo; grandmother Anita Rodriguez, grandmother Mary S. Castillo, numerous aunts, uncles and cousin, along with many loving friends.
Stephanie was a very loving and giving person, with her big, beautiful eyes and loving smile. She enjoyed making memories with her family at the beach and river. She was a true Dallas Cowboys fan. But her most memorable time was spent with her daughter, “Toots”, making crafts, taking selfies and making hair bows.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Stephanie lost her battle to Antisynthetase syndrome, a long term lung illness.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23 at Crenshaw Funeral Home, 216 Blumberg St. with a rosary to follow. A funeral mass is 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church with interment to follow at San Geronimo Cemetery, 1620 E. Walnut St.