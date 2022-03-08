Doris Alberta Sanders, age 89 of Seguin, Texas, passed away on March 6, 2022. Doris was born in Campaign, Tennessee on March 11, 1932 to Mary Elizabeth (Pope) and Hayden McCormick.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Dewey Ray Sanders, parents, Mary Green (Pope), Jeremiah Green Sr., and Hayden McCormick, brother Jeremiah Green Jr. and wife Marian, sister Joetta Taylor and husband William, sister in law Sherrill Cimerhanzel and husband George, brother in law Hartley Sanders and wife Vera.
Survivors include her children, Steve Sanders and wife Janice, Donna Skalomenos and husband Greg, Connie Mondin and husband John Wesley. Grandchildren, Nicholas Skalomenos and wife Ali, Kristie Ratcliff and husband Aaron, Nicole Skalomenos, Heather Moore and husband Dewayne and Jason Mondin and wife Megan. Great grandchildren, Jett, Brynn, Bode, Isla, Evie Jo and Holt and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Tres Hewell Mortuary from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with the Pastor Jessie Sanders officiating. Interment will follow in Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
Serving as pallbearers will be: Jason Mondin, Nicholas Skalomenos, Aaron Ratcliff, Patrick Green, Dewayne Moore and Shawn Taylor
Memorial contributions may be made to: GRMC Hospice 1215 East Court St. Seguin, Texas 78155 or the charity of your choice.
