Justin Kyle Padier, passed suddenly September 7, 2022 at the age of 26. He was born to Donald Padier and Tracy Warden in Aransas Pass, Texas. He graduated from Rockport Fulton High School in 2014.
He is survived by his parents Donald (Carrie) Padier, Tracy (Billy) Tolleson, Fiancée Ashley Jacobsen and daughter Sadie Rose Padier. Ashley’s parents Rick (Darlene) Jacobsen, Brother Brandon (Reagan) Padier, Sister Morgan Padier, Step Sisters Kacey and Addison Tolleson. Ashley’s siblings Jon (Christina) Basha, Chris (Ashley) Jacobsen, Bradley (Kiersten) Jacobsen. Maternal grandfather, James Warden, Paternal Step Grandparents Martin (Diana) Moss, Dewain Eller (Cindy Felder). Ashley’s grandmother Eleanor Friesenhahn. Aunts and Uncles, Clifton (Rene) Padier, Kimberly (Pat) Franke, Richard Padier, Jaime Zickefoose, Jessica Todryk, Claire (Shawn) Hallett, Megan (Chris) Glisan and John Warren, Jr.. Nieces and Nephews Leighton and Parker Padier, Anabelle, Zachary and Valerie Basha, Wesley Jacobsen and Jonathon Warren.
He was preceded in death by his Parental Grandparents Earl (Chubby) and Margaret Padier, Maternal Grandmother Carolyn Warden. Parental Great Grandmother Bennie Moore. Ashley’s grandparents Louis (Orpha) Jacobsen and George Friesenhahn. Cousin Andrew Hanna, Aunts Wendy Padier, Patty Miller and Toni Jacobsen.
Justin was a fun-loving boy that played endlessly with his brother and cousins. He was born into a very musical family. Since childhood you could always find him singing, dancing and enjoying music. He and his cousins always loved singing together. At an early age, Justin battled and conquered Leukemia. He was able to see his favorite singer, Kenny Chesney, thanks to the Make a Wish Foundation.
After High School he joined the trade of his father and grandfather, working in the building construction field. As the old saying goes, find a job you love and you will never work a day in your life. He was so passionate about what he did with a drive that couldn’t stop him.
He met Ashley at the Rockport Beach in 2014 and the love affair began. His true love was his family, always serenading Ashley and Sadie, with Sadie singing duets frequently. Justin was a fearless man, he even tried bull riding early on. He loved hunting and fishing but didn’t have much time for it.
His time was spent being a great Dad. He and Sadie were busy doing homework, having dance parties, playing outside with Princess her dog and creating adventures. Justin had finally found his purpose in life, loving and providing for Ashley and Sadie Rose. He will be forever missed.
Service are under the direction of Charlie Marshall Funeral Home — Rockport Service will be on Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 12 (noon) to 2 p.m. for visitation and Funeral Service to start at 2 p.m. The family invites everyone back to the Aransas Pass Civic center immediately following the service for a Celebration of Life.