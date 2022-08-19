Ned Leonard Leyendecker aka “Pops” of Seguin, Texas was called home by our Heavenly Father at 72 years young on August 17, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born in Columbus, Texas on June 1, 1950, to Manly Owen and Sophie Emily Leyendecker.
Ned graduated from Columbus High School in 1968 as President of the student council and Mr. C.H.S.. Ned graduated Texas A&M as a member of the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Class of 1973 with a BS in Mechanical Engineering, and member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers.
On August 29, 1970, Ned married his High-School sweetheart Marietta Owens Leyendecker at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Columbus, Texas. Initially home was established in College Station, Texas while finishing school where they had their first child, Lauren. After graduation they moved to Columbus, Texas where Ned began his career in Sealy, Texas at Schindler Brothers Steel. Shortly after welcoming Nathan into the family, they moved to Seguin, Texas in 1977 where Ned continued his career at SMI-Texas in the Maintenance Department. Over the years he was a part of some major upgrades to mill in Seguin, Texas eventually transitioning to operations of the mill serving as the Works Manager. In 2003 Ned transitioned to a similar role at the newly purchased CMC Steel in Zawiercie, Poland. Ned spent 7 years in Poland implementing CMC’s culture and leading major upgrades to the plant during his time abroad. Over his years in Texas and Poland Ned built many relationships and saw many things. Ned always cherished time spent with the employees he worked with and was never short on stories from the mills.
He was a loving husband, father and Pops. He will be greatly missed and leaves a void in all our lives. He was a steel maker at heart but was the best Pops to his 8 grandchildren.
Thank you to his wonderful caregivers Ester, Ana, Sylvia and MaryAnn whom he loved so much.
Ned is survived by daughter, Lauren Luensmann and husband Bryan of Seguin, TX; son, Nathan Leyendecker and wife Vanessa of Spring Branch, TX; son, Nicolas (Nick) Leyendecker and wife Angie of Seguin, TX; 8 grandchildren, Lane, Cole, Kelsey, Austin, Karis, Paige, Riley, and Kaylee; sister, Claudean Saunders of Winchester, TX; sister, Jane Luedecke and husband James of Columbus, TX; brother-in-law, S. Ed Owens, Jr., DDS, MSD and wife Carol E. Owens, DDS of Jackson, WY. As well as a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife Marietta Ann Leyendecker and his parents Manly Owen and Sophie Emily Leyendecker.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 25, 2022, from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM with a Rosary and Prayer Service at 6:30 pm at Tres Hewell Mortuary in Seguin, TX.
Visitation and Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Columbus, TX with Father Augustine N. Asante officiating. Visitation is from 10:00 AM -12:00 PM with service starting at 12:00 PM.
Interment will follow in the Odd Fellows Rest Cemetery in Columbus, TX. Pallbearers are Nathan Leyendecker, Nicolas Leyendecker, Bryan Luensmann, Lane Luensmann, Cole Luensmann, James Luedecke, Jacob Luedecke and Travis Engelke.
Memorial donations are suggested to the Guadalupe Regional Hospice, 1346 Walnut, Seguin, TX 78155 or the charity of your choice.
