Carl W. Illhardt, age 91 of Seguin, passed away on July 18, 2022. Carl was born on December 25, 1930 in Seguin, Texas to Elfrieda (Hoffmann) and Willie Illhardt.
He was a graduate of the Dowdy School. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was stationed in Germany during the Korean Conflict. Carl worked at Nolte Bank and retired in 1987. He was an active member of Emanuel’s Lutheran Church. Carl and Estelle bowled many years at Zorn Bowling Club. He nine pinned bowled until February of this year. Carl will be remembered as an avid deer hunter. Up until his retirement, Carl was an active member of the Seguin Noon Lions Club.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years, Estelle Ann Herbold Illhardt, his sisters, Linda Dolle and husband LeRoy, Erna Trenkelbach and husband Walter, Erma Illhardt and Mathilda Bode and husband Walter, brothers-in-law, Roland J. Herbold, Marvin H. Herbold and wife Helen, and John H. Herbold and wife Ruth, Leroy Herbold, Pete Schievelbein, and John Whitwell. sisters-in-law, Nola Kleinschmidt and husband Ernst, Lucille H. Krenz and husband Calvin.
Survivors include his daughter, Kimberly Ann Illhardt; son, Alan D. Illhardt and wife Sharon; grandson, Brandon A. Illhardt and wife Ashley; sisters-in-law, Lorene Schievelbein, Lydia Whitwell, Hazel Kutac and husband Kenneth, Bobbie Jean Herbold and Goldie Herbold; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
Visitation will begin on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. followed by funeral services at 10:30 a.m. at Emanuel’s Lutheran Church with the Rev. Marcus Bigott and the Rev. John Van Deusen officiating. Interment will follow in Eden Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Emanuel’s Lutheran Church, 206 N. Travis, Seguin, Texas, 78155.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.