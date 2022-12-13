Cecilio (Chila) Moreno Gonzales, of Seguin, Texas passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022 after reaching the age of 86. He died peacefully with his beloved wife, Rosa, children and grandchildren by his side.
Cecilio was born on September 12, 1936, in Karnes City, Texas to Tomas Gonzales and Adela Moreno. In his younger days, he enjoyed playing the accordion with his brothers at family gatherings. He enjoyed watching baseball and especially his favorite team the Houston Astros. Chila loved all his family and loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren very much.
He is preceeded in death by his parents, Tomas and Adela Gonzales; brothers, Jesus Gonzales, Ricardo Gonzales, Pablo Gonzales, and Reyes Gonzales.
Cecilio is survived by his loving wife, Rosa Gonzales; children, Cecilio Gonzales Jr. (Veronica), Susana Trinidad (Richard), Mike Magana (Amy), Christopher Gonzales (Jennifer); grandchildren, Justin Gonzales, Bella Gonzales, Rosalyn Nicole Trinidad, Richard Jr.Trinidad, Daniel Trinidad, Erin Magana, Camryn Magana, Christopher Gonzales Jr., Nathan Gonzales, Logan Gonzales and Sarah Rodriguez; great grandchildren, Gabriella Cruz, Amelia Figueroa, Benjamin Figueroa and Xavier Palomarez. He is also survived by many loved nephews and nieces, family and friends.
Serving as pallbearers are Richard Trinidad Jr, Daniel Trinidad, Justin Gonzales, Christopher Gonzales, Nathan Gonzales, and Martin Gonzales. Honorary Pallbearers are his close friends, Eliberto Bencomo and Raul Gomez
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Goetz Funeral Home from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. The Holy Rosary will be recited at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church at 9:30 a.m. and the Mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at San Geronimo Cemetery.
Services are under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home, 713 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155. 830-379-2313