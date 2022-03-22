Ernest Lynn (Rusty) Sexton, age 76 of Seguin, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022. Arrangements are pending and a full obituary will follow in a day or two. You may visit www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.