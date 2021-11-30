Rachel “Raquel” Avalos was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother and lifelong Seguin resident. She went home with our Lord Jesus Christ on November 17, 2021 at the age of 83.
Rachel is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers. She is survived by her children; daughter Sarita Medrano and husband Mario Medrano, and son James Avalos and wife Lori Avalos; numerous siblings; grandchildren and great grandchildren and long time partner, Jesus Gonzales.
Rachel was the daughter of Sara and Andres Garcia. She was a strong worker and self made entrepreneur. She was the second oldest of 13 children
and later became the proud mother of her two children.
Her grandchildren lovingly called her “Lita” instead of grandmother and the nickname stuck. Her love of children inspired her to start a new career and she successfully ran her own in-home daycare for many years until she retired.
She enjoyed gardening and meticulously maintained her immaculate home. She loved angels and was an avid collector of Angelic statues. Her door was always open and her home filled with love. She was our “Lita” and was so dearly Loved. We will one day be reunited with her in Heaven.
Viewing and visitation is 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2 with the Rosary beginning at 7 p.m. at Palmer’s Mortuary. Final visitation is 8:30 to 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3 at Palmer’s Mortuary. Her ashes will be laid to rest at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec 10 at St. James Cemetery.