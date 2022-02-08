Douglas (Bubba) Hester, age 77 of Seguin, passed away on Monday February 7, 2022. Doug was born on August 27, 1944 in Guadalupe County, Texas to Virgil M.A. and Jesse Mae (Davenport) Hester.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and his brother James Hester. Survivors include his loving wife of 38 years Shirley (Woehler) Hester; his children, Terry Hester and wife Debbie, David Hester and wife Nicole, Shane Anders and wife Crystal, Heath Anders and wife Tess and Sheri Flores and husband George; 13 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; siblings, Walter (Dub) Hester, Wayne Hester and wife Martha, Eddie Faye Armstrong (Doug’s twin) and husband Gerald and Rickie Hester and wife Mary Ann; sisters-in-law, Mary Jo Hester and Arline Eberhard; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and a whole host of friends.
Doug was many wonderful things in life, a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend as well as an outdoorsman. He enjoyed traveling far and wide to places like Colorado and New Mexico to hunt deer and elk and other big game. You could never find him inside. He was always lending a helping hand to anyone who needed it, or was working on his current project. Doug owned and operated his own construction company for over 30 years. You could always see an empty Big Red can and know Doug was around as it was best known to be his “calling card.” He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 10, 2022 from 5-7 P.M. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 11, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary with Rev. Rip Collins officiating. Interment will follow at San Geronimo Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be, Johnny Timmermann, Bill Feick, Bobby Sammons Jr., Jerry Glenn, Uski Batey and John Timmermann.
Memorial contributions may be made to, Dewville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 404, Nixon, TX 78140.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.