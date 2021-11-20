Estella “Stella” Flores was on born on October 5, 1949, and passed on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. Services are under the direction of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations.
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Casting call opened, extras needed for HBO limited series
- Seguin police officers’ kind act garners music star, TV host’s attention
- Former Cibolo cop gets 30 years for child porn
- Patricia Maxine “Mickey” Ferrell
- Joyce Pickens Briscoe
- Seguin Gazette opens new office on Court Street
- Jerry Vincent Brodbeck
- Janice Lynn Lyssy
- Enrique (Henry) Luna
- Baseball icon’s death brings back memories for former teammate