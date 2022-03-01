With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Mrs. Shirley “Shiryl” Ann Ybarra, a devoted wife, beloved mother, and Nana. Shirley was called home to be with our Lord on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at the age of 63. She was preceded in death by her parents, Uvaldo E. Robles, and Janie Gutierrez Robles.
She was born April 3, 1958 in Seguin, Texas. She attended St. James Catholic School and was a graduate of Seguin High School in 1976. Brought up to serve the lord at an early age, she continued to express her faith at St. James where she was a dedicated member of the establishment. Often offering her hands in cooking for the church, and held the incentive that it was her duty to do so.
Shirley was united in holy matrimony to Esteban “Steve” Ybarra on June 11, 1977 within the walls of St. James Catholic Church. This union was blessed with one child Myra Andrea Ybarra.
Mrs. Ybarra was employed with Randolph Brooks Federal Credit Union for 24 years. This is the root of her recognition as she was a prominent figure within the branch. Assisting countless members of the community in Seguin.
Throughout her life Shiryl loved to go dancing with her husband Steve. Listening to tejano music both at home and with live bands. Attending events such as Fiesta with cousins, and Wurstfest with her husband. Playing card games, and bunco. She also loved the San Antonio Spurs as she was an avid fan viewing from home, and attending games whenever she could with her family. Taking trips to visit the Disney parks, Universal Studios, SeaWorld, Cancun, and various casino resorts with her husband and numerous family members. Swimming, tubing, and enjoying a spicy bloody-mary were also activities she enjoyed.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Steve Ybarra; daughter, Myra Andrea Ybarra; granddaughter, Sabrina Nicole Ybarra; grandson, Derrick Brandon Ybarra; great-grandchild Soleia Bellamie, and beloved dog Bernie. Her siblings, Kathy Robles; Judy (Valdo Jr.) De La Garza, Karen (Gabriel) Cabello; and other numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends;
Her presence was always warm and welcoming. She was the most selfless soul one could ever know. She placed others before herself and loved to take care them, feed them, and embrace them. She played significant roles in the lives of her grandchildren, and great grandchild as a secondary mother figure. She would do this out of the kindness of her heart, and was determined to help raise them to be bright, and respectful adults.
Along with having been a wife for 44 loving years, she was the best mother and Nana.
The family feels a tremendous loss in their lives, but they know that she is in Heaven, where they hope to be reunited with her someday. A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 6:30 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary.
Visitation will begin again at 9:45 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church on Friday, March 4, 2022, followed by the mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Gregory J. Nevlud officiating.Interment will follow in Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com.Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.