Patricia Ann “Pat” Doerfler Gray, age 86 of Seguin, passed away peacefully and went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 10, 2022. Pat was born on May 1, 1936 to Lydia Juliana (Heinrich) and John “Jack” Doerfler.
Pat is preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, Travis Lee Gray, grandson, Travis Culberson Gray, sister, Jacquelyn “Jackie” Koehler and husband Charles.
Pat is survived by her daughter, Lee Ann Gray; son, Patrick Gray and wife Kathleen; grandson, Zane Gray and fiancé Kenzie Cauwels; niece, Nancy Koehler; nephews, Steve Koehler and wife Barbara, Jeff Koehler and wife Melissa, and Gregg Koehler and wife Kaye; along with other loving family members and friends.
Pat grew up in a loving active family in Seguin and met the love of her life, Travis Gray, at Seguin High School. She and Travis soon married and had two children. They built their family in several cities across Texas but in their golden years returned to her beloved ranch in Seguin.
Pat loved her time at the ranch raising farm animals, landscaping, Cooking, Quilting and being the best Granny ever. She was very devoted to her church and dedicated her life learning to exemplify her God.
Graveside services and interment will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Travis Culberson Gray ’15 Texas A&M Commercial Banking Program Memorial Scholarship, Account Number: 0436909, www.txamfoundation.com/give.aspx, Phone: 800-392-3310
