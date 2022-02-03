Dr. John B. Zunker OD, 79, a resident of Seguin, Texas, passed away on January 30, 2022 from heart failure.
John Bernard Zunker was born August 12, 1942 to Louis and Lillian Zunker. He grew up in Sequin with his older brother Louis Nelson Zunker. He graduated from Seguin High School in 1960 and then went on to graduate from University of Houston Optometry School in 1966.
John served as a captain in the army for two years before being honorably discharged in 1968. He then went on to practice optometry in Luling, Nixon and Seguin for over 50 years before retiring in 2020. During that time had been an active member of Luling and Seguin Lions Club, Southwest Optometric Society and the Texas Optometric Association. John’s favorite past times were fishing, hunting and as of late, traveling and jigsaw puzzling with his wife Lydia.
John was preceded in death by his parents, brother Nelson Zunker, and son John David Zunker.
John is survived by his wife of 45 years, Lydia Labus Zunker, son Todd Zunker and fiancé Erica Bruce, daughter-in-law Cheryl Zunker (wife of John David), grandchildren Kyle Zunker, Cory Zunker and Sophie Zunker and great grandchild Finley John Zunker. He is also survived by his niece Debbie Zunker and nephew Kenneth Zunker.
A memorial service will be held at Tres Hewell Mortuary in Seguin on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Jeremy Roy officiating.
In lieu of flowers, to honor his beloved rescued dog Lucy, please consider making a donation to the Guadalupe County Humane Society, P. O. Box 1593, Seguin, Texas, 78155-1593 or charity of your choice.
