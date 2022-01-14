George Salinas Flores Sr. 73, of Seguin, Texas passed away on January 12, 2022. He was born to parents Bonifacio Flores Sr. and Juanita S. Flores on April 23, 1948 in Seguin.
He is survived by the love of his life Margaret Flores, whom he married on June 7, 1969. He is also survived by daughter Barbara Fuentes and husband, Mario; son George S. Flores Jr and wife, Sheri; daughter Angelica Flores and Ray Maggio; grandchildren Mario Isaac Fuentes and wife Cynthia, Joshua Fuentes, Autumn Flores, Madison Salais and Amelia Flores. He survived by his brothers Raul Tamez (Annie), Juan Flores (Rosemary), Ricardo Flores (Rosemary), Eddie Flores (Joann) and Freddie Flores (Beatrice); sisters Gloria Castillo (Lupe), Mary Morales (Albert), and Dora Valdez (Raymond).
George went to Seguin High School and took many courses at Texas A&M. He worked for the City of Seguin and held many roles, of which were Supervisor of Brush and Refuge, and Director. He enjoyed serving our Lord at his church where he was the President of the Varones (Men’s Society), Secretary, and Deacon for many years. He was also the Sunday School Teacher for over 20 years, and devoted his life to our God.
He was a very humble man with a generous heart. He was a teacher that was always looking for teachable moments in every encounter. George enjoyed spending time at Whataburger with his “Kickaround Buddies” where they would discuss, and solve all the worlds’ problems. He enjoyed mowing yards for family and friends. His love for his family was immeasurable. He would do anything for them without question. His presence was always felt and we will miss him dearly, but find peace in knowing that he has served his mission while with us.
He is preceded in death by father Bonifacio Flores Sr., mother Juanita S. Flores, sister Estella Tamez Sanchez, brothers Fernando Flores and Bonifacio Flores Jr.
George will be remembered on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Tres Hewell Mortuary from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 6:30 p.m. The funeral will be Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Bethel C.L.A.D.I.C. at 10:30 a.m., with the burial following at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. Serving as pallbearers will be Raul Tamez, Ricardo Flores, Juan Flores, Mario Isaac Fuentes, Joshua Fuentes, Chaese Hernandez, Chanse Hernandez, and Efrain Morales.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.