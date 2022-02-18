Elsie Troell was called Home to be with the Lord on February 15, 2022, at the age of 80. She was born on July 7, 1941, in Seguin, Texas to William Otto Schwanz Sr. and Erna (Gholke) Schwanz.
She is preceded in death by her parents, William Otto Schwanz Sr. and Erna Schwanz; her brothers and sister, William Otto Schwanz Jr., Fritz Schwanz, Elton Schwanz, Milton Schwanz and, Hilda Schwanz-Watts; stepson, Michael Ray Troell Sr. and, sister-in-law’s Mary Schwanz and Helen Schwanz.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 36 years of marriage, Allen Roy Troell Sr.; daughters, Helen Sue Gann (Allen), Jean Marie Hanavan (Thomas); stepdaughter, Sherry Hartwick (Aaron); stepson, Allen Roy Troell Jr. (Nell); brothers, Roland Schwanz and Robert Schwanz (Francis); sister-in-law, Viola Schwanz as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at Palmer Mortuary on Thursday, February 24, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. followed by Funeral Services from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Interment will be on Friday, February 25, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at San Geronimo Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430.