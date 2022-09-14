Judith “Judy” Phillips, age 80 of Seguin, passed away on September 13, 2022. Judith was born in San Angelo, Texas on January 1, 1942 to Jessie Lee (Glasscock) and William Francis Wyatt.
She is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Don Phillips; 3 daughters, Laura Stolinski and husband Steve, Cindy Bocox and husband Jerry, Kari Wilder and husband Billy, and son, Stephen Mittel; grandchildren, Christopher Upshaw and wife Yuki, Kassie Sousa and husband Tony, Cody Wilder and wife Sara, Lauren Jardot and husband Derrek, Megan Tucek and husband Matt, Josh Stolinski and wife Marcy, Wyatt Mittel and Andrea Mittel; 10 great grandchildren; and brother, Jim Wyatt and wife Pam; other loving family members and many friends.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the Country Church in Marion at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Butch Ikels officiating.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.