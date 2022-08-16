Jose A. Medrano, age 105 of Seguin, passed away on August 15, 2022. Jose was born on February 18, 1917 in Laredo, Texas to Francisca (Estrada) and Ausencio Medrano.
Jose is preceded in death by his parents, great grandson, Ron Christopher Savior, son-in-law, Willie Sassenhagen, daughter-in-law, Aurora Medrano and his brothers and sisters.
Survivors include his wife of 71 years, Maria Louisa Medrano; sons, Jose Medrano, Jr., Rudy Medrano, and Mario Medrano and wife Sarah; daughters, Caroline Sassenhagen, Linda Medrano, Connie Gearhart and husband Franklin, Sylvia Reyes, and Diana Gutierrez and husband Anthony; twenty-one grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and friends.
Visitation will begin Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 4 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel followed by the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:30 p.m. A procession will depart Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. for the Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in San Geronimo Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Kaleb Mendoza, Victor Mendoza, R. J. Gaitan, Andrew Gaitan, Mario Medrano, Jr., Joe Medrano III, Elijah Flores, and Arturo Rivera. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Paul Medrano, Rene Medrano, George Mendoza, Robert Shawn, James Medrano, and Carlos Baltierra.
