Bobby Don “Bob” Linder, age 80 of New Braunfels, Texas passed away on February 7, 2022. Bobby was born on June, 17, 1941 in Kenedy, Texas to Maxine Katherine (Yeater) and Royce Holden Linder.
Bob is preceded in death by his first wife, Diane Linder, his parents, his brother, Bill R. Linder and his nephew, Chad Berg.
Survivors include his loving wife of 24 years, Melanie Linder; daughters, Donna Linder and wife Sue Thomas, and Lee Ann Linder and husband Jed Thornock; grandchildren, Rachel Sill, Andi Sill, Katy Plymire and husband Bret, Bobby Sill, Jonny Thornock and Lily Thornock; great-grandson, Trip Plymire; brothers, Jack Linder and wife Linda, and James Linder; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Joyce and Pete Stein; brother-in-law, Pete Stein, Jr. and wife Delia; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and friends.
Visitation will begin at 12 noon on Friday, February 11, 2022 at Emanuel’s Lutheran Church in Seguin followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m. with Pastor John Van Deusen officiating. Interment will follow in Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
Serving as pallbearers will be Wade Berg, Bryan Linder, Mike Linder, Richard Linder, Bobby Jack Linder, Holden Linder, Steve Schmoekel and Ronnie Foreman.
Memorial contributions may be made to CASA of Central Texas, 1619 E. Common St. Ste. 301, New Braunfels, Texas, 78130.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155.