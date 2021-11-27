Mildred Evelyn Rivers Beaulieu, age 87, of Seguin, passed away on November 25, 2021 with her loving family at her bedside. Mildred was born on March 28, 1934 in Carthage, New York to Sarah Belle (Monroe) and Norris Joseph Rivers.
She proudly served her country in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of sixty-one years, Joseph Maurice Beaulieu, her parents, Sarah Belle and Norris Joseph Rivers, siblings, Marie Mueller, Conrad Rivers, Larry Rivers, Floyd Rivers, Robert Rivers and Donald Rivers.
Survivors include her three daughters, Desiree Huffman and husband Rob of Seguin, Texas, Susan Cote and husband Anthony of Bulverde, Texas, and Brenda Beaulieu of New Braunfels, Texas; two sons, Joseph Beaulieu Jr. and partner Helen Bunker of Heartland, Maine, and Michael Beaulieu of Ashland, Maine; brother, Jack Rivers of Carthage, New York and sister, Beverly Mink of Roseburg, Oregon, 18 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Mildred was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother and she will be missed on this earth.
Visitation will begin on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 9:30 am at St. James Catholic Church. A recitation of the rosary will be held on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 10:00 am followed by the mass of Christian burial at 10:30 am at St. James Catholic Church with the Rev. Stan Fiuk officiating and military honors. Private interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. James Catholic Church, 510 S. Camp Street, Seguin, Texas 78155 or The ALS Association, Texas Chapter, 4939 DeZavala Ste. 105, San Antonio, Texas 78249.