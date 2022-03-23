Ernest Lynn (Rusty) Sexton, age 76 of Seguin, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022. Rusty was born on October 24, 1945 in Dale, Texas to Gladys I. (Cheatham) and Ernest J. Sexton.
He was a 1964 graduate of Luling High School. Rusty proudly served his country in the United States Army and then served in the Texas National Guard. He began his career in 1971 as a pipe liner with AARCO (now Citgo) until his retirement in 2012.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Barbara Malaer and his brother, David Sexton.
Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years, Kathleen Sexton; sisters-in-law, Karen Rosas and husband Steve and Mary Jo Hyden; brother-in-law, Larry Lyons and wife Joan; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with the Rev. Jeremy Roy officiating. Interment will follow at a later date in Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
You may sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.