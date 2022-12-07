Joyce Marilyn Moseley of San Antonio, TX, passed away in Waxahachie, TX, on 12/2/22 at the age of 91, just shy of her 92nd birthday. She will be dearly missed and will forever hold a special place in our hearts.
She is survived by her three daughters: Wendy Wiggins, Tricia (Ed) Bowles, and Molly Brunet. She has five grandchildren: Sarah (Eric) Fromhold, Nicole (Tyler) Walker, Matt (Hayley) Wiggins, Emily (Ben) Oller, and Brian (Sarah) Bowles. She has eleven great-grandchildren: Navi & Wren Walker; Leah & Bethany Fromhold; Harper, Saylor, Lucy & Ivy Wiggins; Elliot Oller; and Wyatt & Heath Bowles. She is also survived by her brother, Bubba (Pelm) Greiner, and a few cousins and friends.
Joyce had many hobbies over the years including bowling, golfing, antiquing, sewing, woodworking, mechanics, trail-riding and anything to do with horses, and she was a talented musician playing the piano and accordion.
Wendy and Tricia would like to express their deepest gratitude to Molly and Nicole for taking such wonderful care of Mom over the last few years. A memorial celebration will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 at River City Community Church in Selma, TX.