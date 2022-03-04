Ida Mae Jandt, age 86, of Seguin passed away on March 1, 2022. Ida Mae was born on May 17, 1935, in Karnes City, Texas to Paul and Hertha Retzloff.
Ida Mae married Marvin Jandt January 4, 1953, at Martin Luther Evangelical Lutheran Church in Fashing, Texas.
They resided in Falls City and had two children. In 1962, they decided to leave Falls City and raise their family in Seguin. She worked for several years at Pamrod in McQueeney and the last 30 years at Mission Valley Mills in New Braunfels, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Hertha Retzloff; brother, Harold Retzloff and sister, Mary Lou (Retzloff) Brown.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Marvin Jandt; son, David Jandt and wife Penny; grandson, Lance and wife Kellie Jandt; great-grandchildren, Reid and Kenni Jandt; granddaughter, Leanne and husband, David Gerleman; great-grandchildren, Harley and Summer White; daughter, Linda, and husband Martin Wiatrek; grandson, Zachary Parsons and grandson, Samuel and wife Kristin Parsons; great-grandchildren, Everett and Owen Parsons.
Visitation will begin from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on March 11, 2022, at Palmer Mortuary followed by the service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Kelly from St. John Lutheran Church in Poth. Interment will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430. Please log on to www.palmermortuary.com to sign and view the guest book.