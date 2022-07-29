Larry Boehnke, husband of 53 years to Judy Boehnke (Glenewinkel), passed away peacefully on February 16, 2022. Larry was born September 23, 1947 in Seguin, Texas to his loving parents, Ed and Edna (Hinze) Boehnke.
He was the oldest of three and a great role model for his sister Jan and brother Ralph. Anyone who knew Larry knew that his family was the most important thing in his life. He married the love of his life, Judy, in 1968 and they stayed in Seguin to raise their two boys, Brant and Wade.
Larry was lucky enough to work beside his little brother and best friend Ralph, managing their family business, Seguin Electric, for 43 years. And his greatest joy was watching his sons have children of their own. Larry’s office was filled with pictures of his 5 grandchildren and he would share pictures and videos of them with anyone who came into the shop. He led a courageous battle with his illness but remained hopeful and strong throughout so that he could spend more time with his family.
Larry leaves behind his wife Judy, two sons who he loved and admired, Brant (Sandra) Boehnke and Wade (Liz) Boehnke. He was an adored Papa to 5 Boehnke grandchildren, Travis, Jack, Jeremy, Harper & Carter; big brother to Jan (David) Anderson and Ralph (Terry) Boehnke and proud uncle to John Anderson, Laura Moses and Annie and Michael Boehnke.
A celebration of life gathering (come and go) will be held on Saturday, August 6, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Fritz House, Texas Lutheran University Campus, 1000 W. Court St., Seguin, TX 78155. Private graveside service was held at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Santa Cruz Catholic School, 1100 Main Street, Buda, Texas 78610. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.