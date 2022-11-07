On Saturday, November 5, Richard “Dickie” Harborth, beloved husband, father, and “Opie,” passed away. He was seventy-seven.
Born to Elvira and August Harborth on December 8, 1944, he graduated from Navarro High School in 1963 with a state pole vaulting medal to his credit. After graduation in 1965, he married the love of his life, Janice Herrmann. They were married for 57 years.
“Dickie” as most called him, was a farmer and rancher his whole life and was active in his community. He was “always” available to help anyone who needed it, was hard-working, and totally committed to his wife, children, and grandchildren, who lovingly called him “Opie.”
He is survived by his wife Janice, daughter Denise (Michael), son Darrell (Tammy), and grandchildren Chase, Shay, Tatum, Tegan, and Dax.
He was preceded in death by his parents, August and Elvira, and brother Nelson and is survived by his two sisters, Nancy Harris and June Herzog.
A visitation will be held at Tres Hewell Mortuary on Thursday, November 10, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on November 11, 2022 at Friedens United Church of Christ, at 10 a.m. with the Reverends Sonja and Dave Phillips officiating. Private Interment will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be given to Friedens United Church of Christ, 2555 Friedens church road Seguin, TX 78155, The Lone Oak Cemetery 736 Strempel St. Seguin, Tx 78155, or The Red Barn 390 Cordova Rd. Seguin, TX 78155.
