Robert (Robbie) William Polcyn, age 56 formerly of Millersburg, Ohio; passed away on March 4, 2022 at Guadalupe Regional Medical Center in Seguin, Texas. Robbie was born on April 30, 1965 in Cleveland, Ohio to Margaret Alice (Springsteen) and Richard Polcyn, Sr.
Robbie is preceded in death by his mother.
Survivors include his father, Richard (Dick) Polcyn; siblings, Richard (Rick) Polcyn, Jr. and wife Debbie, Nancy Birnbaum and husband Anthony, Mary Sodich and husband Stephen, Timothy (Tim) Polcyn and wife Pamela, Matthew (Matt) Polcyn, James Polcyn and wife Heidi, Christian Polcyn, and Esther Ware and husband Michael; sister-in-law, Jennifer Polcyn; uncles and aunts, Harold (Hap) Springsteen and wife Carole, James (Jim) Springsteen and wife Judy, Richard Springsteen and wife Brenda, Kenneth (Ken) Springsteen and wife Stephanie (Steph), and Prudence (Prudy) Pufahl and husband David; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and friends.
A memorial service celebrating Robbie’s life will be held on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at First Baptist Church at 4 p.m. with Mr. Richard Polcyn, Sr. officiating. A reception will follow at the church. Private interment will be held at a later date at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. The service may be live streamed at https://vimeo.com/685656016.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gideons International, P. O. Box 736, Seguin, Texas, 78156 or to Samaritans Purse, P. O. Box 3000, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155.