Gloria Jane Bormann entered eternal life on April 6, 2022 at the age of 72. She was born November 3, 1949 in New Braunfels, Texas to Milton E. and Evelyn V. (Abel) Bormann and spent her entire life at their farm in Seguin, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents Milton E. and Evelyn (Abel) Bormann; maternal grandparents, Alfred and Gertrude Abel; paternal grandparents, Ben and Ella Bormann and numerous aunts and uncles.
Survivors include her brother and sister-in-law, Ronnie and Shirley Bormann; nieces and nephews, Lisa Meyer, Stephanie Meyer-Hinojosa, John Maccarone III, Brent and Ginger Meyer, William and Emilia Meyer, Kellie and Karrah Meyer; aunts, Carolyn Abel and Leora Schaefer; godchild and cousin, Dana Bradfield and husband Charlie; cousins, Dawn and Mark Weikel, Shirley and Mike Kivlin, Larry and Gloria Abel, Dennis Abel and Susan Owen, Russell and Janet Abel, Karen and Clyde Garrison, Joyce and Kevin Logan and Cheryl and Roger Naumann.
Gloria graduated from Navarro High School in 1968 and attended Southwest Texas University, San Marcos, Texas for two years. She retired from Donegan Insurance Company in 2016, after 39 years of service. She was a lifetime member of Friedens United Church of Christ, Seguin, Texas.
She loved living on the family farm in Seguin and was a passionate lover of her long line of dogs and kitties; loved gardening and the outdoors; and was a basketball and football fan, and followed her soap opera “Days of Our Lives” faithfully.
Gloria’s Family sends a special thank you to the Grandview Assisted Living Center and the Suncrest Hospice staff for their dedicated care.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 10, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Goetz Funeral Home, Seguin, Texas. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, April 11, 2022 at the Friedens United Church of Christ in Seguin, Texas at 11:00 a.m., followed by Interment at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park, New Braunfels, Texas. Fellowship will follow at Friedens Church Activity Center.
Memorial contributions can be made to Friedens United Church of Christ, 2555 Friedens Church Road, Seguin, Texas, 78155; the American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.