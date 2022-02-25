Constance Beth Core, 69, of Nacogdoches Texas passed away on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 after a 4 year battle with cancer. Conny was born Dec. 31 1952 to Guy and Helen Core in Seguin, Texas.
After Conny graduated from Seguin High School in 1971, she went on to attend Stephen F. Austin University where she received a degree in Education. Conny started her first job at Colmesneil Elementary, kick-starting a lifelong passion of guiding and mentoring the youth of Zavalla, Mount Enterprise and Nacogdoches. This calling to education led to Teacher of the Year at TJR Middle School.
Throughout the years, she was a strong advocate for rescue animals, never missed a chance to donate blood or cast her vote in any election. Whether listening to NPR’s “Blues Dusk til Dawn” on her back patio or dancing like a fool at the New Orleans Jazz Festival, Conny always had music playing in the background of her life.
Conny is survived by her sweetheart of 28 years; her sister Lois and husband Robert Wink, sister Lynn and husband Alan Pyburn, sister-in-law Jennifer and husband Dave Rossman; nieces and nephews: Jackie, Weston, Hailee, Chas. Emily, Robbie, Ava, Triston, Evyn, Channing, Brooke, Lane and her dog Pippen.
She was preceded in death by her parents Guy and Helen Core.
Conny donated her body to Science Research. Conny was a powerful vibrant soul and will be missed by many. She was always willing to lend an ear or have a rousing debate as long as you realized she was right in the end! And don’t forget about the rubber gorillas.
A Life Celebration will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at Nac Foster Rescue (nacfosterrescue.com) her favorite pet rescue organization.