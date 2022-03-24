Sadi Nicole Reyes, age 27 of Converse, formerly of Seguin, passed away on March 23, 2022. Sadi was born on March 27, 1994 in Seguin, Texas, to Diana Palomares and Luis Gonzales. Sadi was a 2012 graduate of Seguin High School. She worked at Security Partners.
She is preceded in death by her grandfather, Jose Alfredo Palomares.
Survivors include her loving husband, Steven Reyes, Jr.; daughter, Valencia Marisol De La Fuente; mother, Diana Palomares; father, Luis Gonzales, Jr.; sisters, Krisinda Palomares, Eriana Palomares, and Whitney Palomares; grandparents, Lilia Salinas Palomares, and Yvonne and Luis Gonzales, Sr.; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
Visitation will begin on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 5 p.m. followed by the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:30 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel. A procession will depart Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel on Wednesday, March 30, 2021 at 10 a.m. for the Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in San Geronimo Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Steven Reyes, Jr., J.J. Salazar, Jose Salazar, Brandon Rodriguez, Salome Zuniga, Sr., Xavier Zuniga, and Leon Fillyaw.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.