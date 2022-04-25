Lydia Sandoval Avalos, age 76 of Seguin, Texas, passed away on April 24, 2022. Lydia was born on August 18, 1945 in Harlingen, Texas to Aurora (Solis) and Juan Sandoval. Lydia will be remembered as a longtime employee of H.E.B., working in the Seafood Department.
Mom was an inspiration to many, mother of three children, wife of 61 years with her husband Antonio. Lydia was loyal, faithful, funny, and full of life regardless of her personal pain. They called her La Prieta but she was the brightest light in the room. She made the best hot sauce around but kept her recipe a secret. The one secret she never kept was showing her kindness, love, and compassion to others. She will be missed on earth but reunited with her mom in heaven.
Lydia is preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband, Antonio Avalos; children, Marcus Avalos and wife Natalie, Sandra Avalos Ramirez, and Jason Avalos and wife Amanda; grandchildren, Erin Avalos, Amber Encinias and husband Dominic, Bianca Brocker and husband T. J., Rebecca Arcos and husband Abron, Roy Gabriel Ramirez and fiancé Ashley Trevino, Zaeya Avalos and Jalen Avalos; numerous great-grandchildren; sisters, Sara Sandoval, Mary Alvarado, and Gloria Martinez; brother, Gilbert Sandoval; brothers-in-aw, Jose Avalos, and Carlos Avalos and wife Oralia; sisters-in-law, Maria Elena Avalos and Estella Avalos; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
Visitation will begin on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 12 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church followed by the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 12:30 p.m. and the Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
Serving as pallbearers will be Abron Arcos, Roy Gabriel Ramirez, Hayden Oliver, Dominic Encinias, Korben Encinias, Daniel Prince and T. J. Brocker.
Serving as pallbearers will be Abron Arcos, Roy Gabriel Ramirez, Hayden Oliver, Dominic Encinias, Korben Encinias, Daniel Prince and T. J. Brocker.