Helen E. McKinnon

January 9,1926 – February 12, 2022
Helen McKinnon passed peacefully at the age of 96 with her daughters Leslie and Valerie by her side. She lived a life filled with family, friends, career, and travels/adventures.
Born in 1926 to Blanche and “Babe” Teel in Belvidere, New Jersey, she was the oldest of 7 children. She grew up and lived in Phillipsburg, New Jersey, until graduating from Nursing School in Jersey City. She then pursued her nursing career.
Sometime around 1950, she joined the Navy (as a nurse), and was stationed in the Territory of Hawaii during the Korean War. She participated in the Korean Air Lift, flying with and caring for the wounded on their way to hospitals in Japan and Hawaii.
It was in Hawaii that she met and married her husband John “Mac” McKinnon in 1952. While raising their children and working at their careers (he a pilot, she nursing) on Long Island in New York, she made friends with neighbors from many backgrounds, celebrating holidays from all faiths, was a girl scout troop leader, a substitute school nurse, and a terrific mom.
The family moved to California in 1968, where Helen and Mac lived in their Thousand Oaks home for 45 years. During that time, Helen’s gregarious and generous nature garnered her many friends, and she welcomed the friends of her children into her home as well, always inviting them to dinner or dessert.
Over the years, her skills at sewing, upholstering, needlework, baking, and cooking were appreciated by many! In late 2013, Helen and Mac moved to Seguin, Texas. Their time together there was short, as Mac passed away in early 2014. They were married a little over 61 years.
Helen is preceded in death by her parents and siblings Mary, Dottie Ann, Dick, Peg, Freda, and Butch.
She is survived by her daughters Leslie Patterson (Bryan) and Valerie McKinnon, grandchildren Andy Patterson (Kynley) and Erin Hart, great grandchildren Lizzy and Grayson Hart, and Hailey and Avery Patterson, sister-in-law Joan McKinnon, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to a charity of your choice.
Helen, Mom, Grammy Mac, Auntie Helen will be greatly missed.
