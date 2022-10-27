Gregory Allen Huston joined the Lord on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at the age of 52. He was born in Beaufort, South Carolina on May 9, 1970 to Margaret Ann Fink.
Greg married Michelle Huston in 1995 and spent 27 wonderful years together. He was known as “Uncle Dusty” to many family members.
He is survived by his wife, Michelle Huston, his mother Margaret Ann Fink (Royce Fink), sister Mary Denise Lanier, brothers Donald “Butch” Diehl, Edwin Lee Huston II (Tonja Huston); nieces and nephews: Ashley Lanier Franklin (David Franklin), Justin Lanier, Leslie Diehl Councell (Chris Councell), Brindley Huston, and Tyler Colson.
His beloved brother, Herbert Ray Colson, preceded him in death.
Services will be held at Goetz Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. following the viewing that will begin at 9:00 a.m. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Gregory to the Wounded Warrior Project and the Fisher House Foundation.
Arrangements are under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home, 713 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155. 830-379-2313