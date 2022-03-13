Daniel Thomas Chapa Jr. was born on November 7, 1956 and passed away on March 9, 2022 at the age of 65. Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home, 713 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155. 830-379-2313
