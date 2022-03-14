Barbara Jaroszewski, age 91 of New Braunfels, Texas, passed away on March 9, 2022. Barbara was born on November 19, 1930 in Lovelady, Texas, the only daughter of Lillian C. (Crowson) and Millard Filmore Sanders.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Milroy R. “Jerry” Jaroszewski, her grandson, Robert Mitchell.
Survivors include daughter, Donna Elliott and husband David; sons, Robert Jaroszewski and wife Melody, Karl Jaroszewski and wife Angelita, grandchildren, Ryan Jaroszewski and wife Samantha, Gus Elliott and wife Jessica, Nicholas Jaroszewski and wife Kasey, Julia Elliott, Jerod Jaroszewski, and Faith Jaroszewski; and 4 great-grandchildren, Penelope, Nash, Charlie, and Delilah.
She grew up in Hempstead, Texas, where her parents were the town’s barber and beautician. Barbara had a love of reading, writing, and the arts, and she graduated from Texas State University. She would go on to have a career in Education that spanned 4 decades. On June 10th, 1953, she married her husband of 66 years, Milroy “Jerry” Jaroszewski, with whom she had 3 children, and they lived in Austin and Corpus Christi, before setting down roots in Seguin.
She returned to college for a Master’s degree in Library Science and was the librarian at Jefferson elementary school until her retirement in 1990. She and Jerry became entrepreneurs, and owned several businesses including a Baskin Robbins franchise and a jewelry store, Miniature Arts, selling James Avery jewelry. They were avid travelers, touring the United States in their RV, as well as visiting many places overseas. She was an outgoing member of the community, active in the Church and the Senior Center, Texas Retired Teachers, Texas Lutheran University, as well as hosting a supper club, and two bridge clubs for many years.
Graveside services and interment will be held Friday, March 18, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m. at Faith United Church of Christ, 970 Loop 337, New Braunfels, with the Rev. Dr. Carla Cheatham officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Eden Hill Communities, Attention Fund Development, 631 Lakeview Blvd. New Braunfels, TX 78130.
