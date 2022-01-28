March 17, 1932 - January 25, 2022
George “Pat” Schneider IV, 89, a resident of Seguin, Texas, passed away peacefully at Garden Ridge Assisted Living, Garden Ridge, Texas on January 25, 2022.
There will be a Celebration of Life and Pat will be buried at The Rock Island National Cemetery in Rock Island Illinois with military honors on June 3, 2022 at 11 a.m. To honor his request, the Rite of Cremation has been accorded.
Pat was born on March 17, 1932, the son of George Schneider III and Elizabeth (Sperry) Schneider in Rock Island, Illinois. Since Pat was born on St Patrick’s Day, the Nuns at St Anthony’s hospital decided his nickname should be “Patrick”.
Pat married Mary Adele McCarthy in July 1957 in Davenport, Iowa. From their union, they produced five children: Patrick Joseph, David Michael, John Christopher, Susan Adele and Lisa Sperry. On February 14, 1975, Pat married Sharon Lindquist in Las Vegas, Nevada. Sharon passed away on February 9, 2021.
Pat graduated from Rock Island High School, Class of 1950. He was a member of the football team, Drama Club, and The National Honor Society, Pat loved acting and was in many performances at the Play Crafters Barn Theatre in Moline.
Pat also was a graduate of Augustana College, Class of 1954, with a BA in Business Administration. He was named “Mr. Friendship” as part of the “friendliest and happiest” couple of 1953, and he served on the Friendship Fair committee the following year. He was also the Yearbook Staff Business Manager and Advertising Manager, served on the Publications Board, was a member of Phi Omega Phi, and the Commerce Club.
Pat enlisted in the United States Army during the Korean War, and was honorably discharged in 1956. He received the Good Conduct Medal and Expert Carbine Badge in Marksmanship.
After returning from war, Pat worked as a Sales Representative at IBM in Moline, IL until 1968. He earned the Millionaire Status a number of years. He then moved to California in 1968, and he became licensed as a Real Estate Realtor. Pat then started a successful Real Estate Company in Irvine CA, retiring in 1988. He earned many Top Realtor awards throughout his years.
Together Pat and Sharon enjoyed traveling in their RV for a year and half until settling in Sequin, Texas. They continued to enjoy many RV trips over 40 years, especially their annual summer trips from Texas to Iowa to Minnesota, visiting family and friends along their three month journey. They traveled the world extensively; Paris and Spain were a couple of their favorite places along with most recently a Viking Cruise, which originated in Switzerland.
Pat was both an ornery man and a fisher of friends. One who loved making friends, and keeping them for life. Pat was very social and enjoyed many hobbies and events. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing dominoes and cards (very “competitively”), he loved telling jokes and was quite a “card that needed to be dealt with” too, an avid reader, loved Chocolate Chip cookies and of course, enjoyed his white wine at 5:00 every evening with Sharon. His memberships included Ducks Unlimited, National Rifle Association and The Republican National Committee
Survivors include his daughters Susan Zude, Davenport, Iowa, and Lisa Schneider, Henderson, Colorado. Grandchildren: Katherine (Kyle) McCaslin, Commerce City, Colorado and Michael Roemer, Davenport Iowa. Great-Grandchildren: Lennon and Livia McCaslin. Brothers’-in-law and Sisters’-in-Law: Alton and Janice Lindquist, Wayne Lindquist, Larry and Nancy Lindquist and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon, his parents, his sons: Patrick (1993), David (1994), and John (2011) and his sister and brother-in-law: Elizabeth (Betty) and John Ciambrone. May they Rest in Peace.
The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers for their tremendous help, dedication and love helping Pat and his family: Seguin Argent Court Assisted Living Center, Claudina Castro, and in Pat’s final days: Elara Hospice and Garden Ridge Assisted Living.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Rock Island County Children’s Advocacy Center, 734 20th Street Rock Island, IL, or The Alzheimer’s Association.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.