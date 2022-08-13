On August 8, 2022, Mary Sylvia Tijerina passed from this life into eternal glory, holding her beloved daughter’s hand. Mary Sylvia was born on December 18, 1951, to Juan and Catalina (Vasquez) Rodriguez in San Marcos, Texas. She was the first of five children, and their only precious daughter.
After graduating from San Marcos High School in 1969, she attended then Southwest Texas State University, where she met and married the love of her life, Carlos Tijerina. After graduating with a bachelor’s degree, Mary Sylvia and Carlos made their home in Seguin, where they were active in various civic and community causes. Carlos was seen as the outgoing star of the show, but Mary Sylvia provided the quiet strength and grace that was his perfect complement. They brought out the best in each other and encouraged each other and everyone around them to do and be better.
After several years as a child protective services caseworker, Mary Sylvia returned to school and obtained her masters degree in social work from the University of Texas at Austin. She then began a career with the state of Texas centered around the prevention of drug and alcohol abuse.
Mary Sylvia faced numerous health challenges and was forced to medically retire from the state in the mid-1990s. While this may have been the end of another person’s career, Mary Sylvia’s fighting spirit persevered. Ever curious and a scholar at heart, she drew inspiration from her experience as a hemodialysis patient and, after receiving lifesaving kidney transplant in 1998, turned her dialysis story and those of others into a research dissertation, earning a doctorate in Social Work from the University of Texas at Austin in 2001.
She then returned to Southwest Texas/Texas State University as a professor in the School of Social Work, where she worked until her retirement in 2017. During her academic tenure, she inspired countless students and had a special affinity for mentoring first generation Mexican American students to maximize their potential and dream bigger than they’d ever imagined.
She also continued to take an active role in shaping public policy, and was appointed by Lt. Governor David Dewhurst to serve on the executive board of the Texas Office for Prevention of Developmental Disabilities. Mary counted this work as some of her most meaningful, as it gave her an opportunity to affect real change while tying all of her research interests together and getting to work with those who were as passionate about serving others as she was.
In the last years of her life, she was blessed to spend a lot of quality time with family and friends, traveling as much as she was able to see the world she had always read about. She will be remembered for her truly unwavering faith and devotion to community and to her family — as a stalwart wife who adored her husband and lived up to her marriage vows when life was hardest, and as a mother who cherished her daughter and inspired her to live well, always do her best, and to never, ever give up.
Mary Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents, Juan and Catalina Rodriguez, husband Carlos Tijerina, younger brother, Benjamin Rodriguez and brothers in law, Rudy and Danie Tijerina.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Claudia Tijerina, brothers and sisters in law, John and Nancy Rodriguez, Leroy and Glenna Rodriguez, and Albert and Ramona Rodriguez, as well as her siblings in law, Christina Rodriguez, Armando Tijerina, Isabel Tijerina, Patsy Flores, Mary Ann Friesenhahn, Lois Tijerina, and Teresa Tijerina. She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who will carry on her legacy.
A celebration of life will be held at Thomason Funeral Home on Saturday, August 20 at 1 p.m. with a reception to follow in San Marcos.
Those desiring may make a memorial contribution to the Dr. Mary and Carlos Tijerina Endowed Scholarship fund at Texas State University, to aid first generation students pursuing graduate degrees in social work and/or public administration. Please contact Claudia directly for more details.