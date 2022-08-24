Alberto Montoya Morales, 73, of Seguin was called home on Friday, August 19, 2022. Beto was born in Seguin, Texas on April 23, 1949, to Domingo and Maria Elisa Morales. During his journey, he worked at SMI, TLU and most recently Wal-Mart where he dedicated 20 years.
In 1977, he met his future wife, Maria, and had three boys. Beto was a hardworking man who always took care of his family and always put them first. He was a people person and liked to talk to anyone and always made friends wherever he went. He enjoyed watching the news, watching anything in Spanish, reading newspapers, “piddling” around (as he called it), drinking cokes, (he was never without a coke) and above all spending time with his family, especially the light of his life, his grandson, Daniel. We could always ask him anything and he was ready with a 20oz coke in hand, his thoughts, and his advice. We always enjoyed hearing his stories about his childhood and early adulthood before we were born. Most of them were funny, some were life lessons, and a few were just crazy enough that we thought he was just making it up for laughs. His unique humor and his laugh are just some of the many things we’ll always miss.
Beto was preceded in death by his mother and father, Domingo and Maria Elisa Morales and his sister, Elida Guillen.
He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Maria Elena Morales; his sons Alberto Morales Jr., Steve Morales (Lorena) and Adrian Morales. He is also survived by the love of his life, his best friend and only grandson, Daniel Morales; brothers, Domingo Jr., Alfredo, Emilio and Manuel Morales. Sisters Sara Martinez, Genoveva Puente, Elvira Elisa Hernandez, Anita Morales, Emilia Ann Ramon, Margarita Hernandez and Celia Garcia and numerous nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Adrian Morales, Daniel Morales, Jose Sandoval, Oscar Martinez, Ricardo Flores, and Ruben Flores.
Dad, losing you hasn’t been easy, and the pain will always be there. You were a great husband, father, and an amazing grandfather. We will always be grateful and proud of all your hard work, sacrifices and love. In return we promise we will always honor your memory and we will never forget you. We love you. God Bless.
A Visitation will be held on Friday, August 26, 2022, at Palmer Mortuary from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 with the Holy Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment will follow at San Geronimo Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430. Please log on to www.palmermortuary.com to sign and view the guest book.