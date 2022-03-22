Pastor Ed Bilderback, age 85, passed away on March 22, 2022.  Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Living Waters Worship Center.  Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Living Waters Worship Center at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow in Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. You may visit www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.